Oporto’s Halloumi Chicken Burger, the “Halloucken” is back on the menu, just in time to slap your iso blues in the face.

This burger, (much like me) LOVES playing hard to get, we are both only available for a limited amount of time so get us while you can!

The release date of your fav cheesy chicken burg is May 12 which is next Tuesday, but no chicken sweat if you can’t wait. There’s a way to order the burg RIGHT NOW through Menulog – and you’ll even score some chippies and a drink for free. If you don’t love free chippies I do not understand you, you fascinate me in the worst way and wish to study your species.

Also, for Oporto ‘Flame Reward‘ members, you can purchase the burger in store now, and also cop a free upgrade to a meal. Love this fuego deal to finish off the work week.

Make dat halloumi squeak! x