In what can only be described as the greatest thing to happen in isolation thus far, iconic Portuguese chicken joint Frango’s is now available on Menulog. This is truly god’s gift to everyone who hikes across the city for chicken.

The iconic Sydney restaurant has been serving delicious Portuguese chicken to locals since 1992, and now thanks to Menulog, you can get it delivered right to your door.

The menu includes all your favourite Frango’s faves like their original recipe Portuguese chicken burger or their Hot Lover burger.

The Gregory Hills, Penrith and Smithfield stores are all open for delivery, so no matter where you’re located, you can get your hands on some tasty Portuguese goodness. Not to mention, delivery will only set you back $5 with no minimum spend, so it would be rude not to treat yourself.

If you’re not from Sydney, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is just ~any~ ol’ chicken. But no, this is FRANGO’S chicken. Marinated in garlic, lemon, herbs and salt before being charcoal grilled, Frango’s chicken really is the chicken.

You can check out the Frango’s menu on Menulog here.