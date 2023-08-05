This Sydney Bloke Woke Up To A Rogue $105K In His Bank Account Thanks To A Mystery Fuck-Up

Someone has woken up to an unexpected $105,000 deposit into his bank account in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. Wow.

The Sydney man told Yahoo News he initially thought he might’ve been hacked when he saw the astronomical number in his HSBC account, before realising it was incoming funds instead of outgoing.

“I was worried at first because I thought I got hacked,” he told Yahoo News, noting that he first saw the money a day after it had actually gone into the account.

It sounds like the experience has been an emotional rollercoaster. After he got over the confusion, he told Yahoo News that a “great feeling” took over — but that emotion didn’t last long either.

“[I] brought myself back to reality that this is too good to be true and I won’t be keeping that money,” he told the publication.

“It was pretty tempting to do something dodgy, I’m not going to lie. But a quick Google search saying it’s a crime was enough for me.”

I simply love that he googled it. I don’t blame him for what I’m about to say, but checking if it’s a crime to keep that money surely means he considered pocketing it. Because same.

So he did the right thing and notified HSBC of the error through their chat app, where the bank assistant told them the deposit was “worrying”.

The man told HSBC that he receives cashback rewards regularly, but didn’t “think any of them would be fore $105k [sic]”.



Scuh-reaming.

Yahoo News said that the money was credited to the Sydney man’s Visa Platinum account from what seemed to be a cashback charge.

Anyway, how’s this: the good samaritan was charged a $9.52 fee by HSBC for a cash advance surcharge associated with the mistaken transfer. And he was unable to use his card for a little bit.

Not on my fucking watch. This is the thanks he gets for doing a good deed?

Don’t worry, he received a whole $100 payment afterwards, which he believes could be from whoever made the mistake. He doesn’t know for sure, but I’m sure that good karma worth more than $100 is coming his way.

“I’m surprised at how easy it is to transfer $100k,” he told Yahoo News.

“Good to know it’s also easy to reverse the transaction though.”

I mean he’s not bloody wrong. And at least if he ever fucks up a deposit, I would hope the universe sorts him out like he did for whoever screwed this one up.

He shared the story to Reddit saying, “It was a blissful and magnificent feeling to suddenly have $100k+ in your bank account but overall quite annoying, would not recommend.”

Yeah I wouldn’t recommend a glimpse into a life where you could buy a house and escape Australia’s fucked up rental crisis, just for it to be ripped out from underneath you, either.

Anyway, he’s a better person than I. That’s for sure.