When Transport for NSW wrote to Sydney barrister Peter Lavac to say that his personalised number plates were offensive, Lavac did what any edgy boomer would do: he escalated the matter all the way to the courtroom.

In case you were wondering, the number plate on his bright yellow Lamborghini Huracán says “LGOPNR”, which is apparently supposed to be an abbreviation for “leg opener”. Charming.

“How can anyone be offended by something if they don‘t know what the fuck it means?” Lavac told the Sunday Telegraph.

The guy supposedly reckons 99% of passers-by wouldn’t be able to even recognise what the number plate is supposed to mean. He’s probably right about that, but that doesn’t make it any cooler.

Nevertheless, when some bureaucrat at TfNSW decided it was offensive and supposedly in breach of regulations, Lavac was told to hand over the number plate within 18 days.

“I resent anyone who’s trying to violate my freedom of speech and expression,” Lavac said, as if number plates were the pinnacle of human expression.

Lavac reckons the authorities were tipped off by one of the “ridiculous woke movement fanatics.” Another suggestion is a “crazy feminist”, but it’s unclear whether that’s Lavac’s opinion or the Telegraph‘s.

All personalised number plates are vetted for rudeness (but not necessarily taste) whenever somebody makes an application. However, anyone’s also welcome to let TfNSW know if they spot a number plate on the road which they think is offensive, which will then be investigated.

Think what you might about the implications of the plate, but it shouldn’t necessarily suggest Lavac is a prolific leg opener or whatever. He’s a married man, after all.

He actually decided on the plate as a “taking-the-piss exercise” while chatting with the boys (of course) who wanted to pay tribute to what the newspaper described as Lavac’s “playboy reputation.”

Whether or not Lavac won in court is up for debate.

He says he did, because TfNSW tried to confiscate his plates using the wrong section of the law. TfNSW, on the other hand, reckon the court didn’t have jurisdiction over the matter.

But to anyone still upset over his number plate, Lavac has two words: “Tough shit.”