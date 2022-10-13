NSW Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole‘s brother Joshua Toole has been arrested in Newcastle and charged with allegedly supplying illicit substances to others. This only furthers the stereotype that every family has a boring sibling — the only question is which one is which?

Joshua Toole has been hit with a whole smorgasbord of drug-related charges including five counts of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, contributing to criminal activity, directing activities and participating in a criminal group and supplying a large amount of commercial prohibited drugs.

He was one of four individuals reportedly arrested in Newcastle following a six-month investigation by the Drug and Firearms Squad. I’d like to think Paul Toole played a hand in his own brother’s arrest but then again I may have watched The Lion King too many times.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested alongside Toole during a vehicle stop.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was arrested in Wyong and charged with supplying and possessing prohibited drugs and a 43-year-old man was arrested during a property search.

Approximately $2 million worth of ice was found on the property, and the man was also charged with supplying and possessing prohibited drugs.

Naturally, Paul Toole had something to say about the whole affair.

“We are not the first family to have to deal with this and unfortunately, we won’t be the last,” he said.

“No one is above the law.”

I don’t know Mr Paul, it definitely feels like some people in this country get away with crimes more than others, but go off.

The three men are expected to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday, while the woman will appear at Wyong Local Court.

Oh to be a fly on the wall at the Toole family dinner table.