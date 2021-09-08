It looks like the NSW government has set an end date for the state’s lockdown, which is actually way sooner than my doom-obsessed brain was anticipating. Behold, our projected freedom date: October 18!!!

The NSW government has reportedly agreed on its freedom plan to get us out of lockdown, which is set to be on October 18 because that’s when the state should hit our target of 70% of the population (aged over 16) being double-vaccinated. The state’s crisis cabinet signed off on the plans on Wednesday night, and we’re expecting to get the details at the 11am daily presser on Thursday morning, as well as an announcement that lockdown will lift for certain areas in regional NSW. The Riverina, parts of the Mid and North Coast, and the Murrumbidgee regions are expected to have restrictions eased Friday midnight.

While the government is yet to confirm how exactly we are going about the freedom plan, there are reports that people will have to prove they’re fully vaccinated at the door of hospitality venues to enter with a “vaccine passport” which will be linked to the Service NSW app.

According to the Daily Mail, hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to open up to vaccinated people (!!!!), and churches and places of worship will be permitted to run in-person services for vaccinated attendees only.

It’s expected the opening of retail and hospitality venues will still include capacity restrictions though, and that people who aren’t vaccinated will not be offered the same freedoms as those who are.

Weddings and funerals will also be allowed to resume for vaccinated guests, though with capacity limits of course.

It’s expected that regional travel will also resume once we hit 70% double-vaxxed, with a travel permit system in place for people from Sydney.

So sit tight NSW, we’re almost at the end of this lockdown!!! Not long to go!!!