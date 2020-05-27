A peak industry body is calling on the NSW Government to permit tattoo artists to swing back into work, as parlours in other states prepare to open their doors for the first time in weeks.

The Australian Tattooists Guild (ATG) says it’s unfair that NSW will permit beauticians and nail technicians to emerge from coronavirus lockdown restrictions next month, while the state’s tattoo artists are yet to hear when they can resume normal operations.

“We want to ensure that the tattoo industry is not left behind when it comes to these decisions,” ATG representative Gareth Parry said in a statement.

“Some states appear to be including the tattoo industry in a progressive way while others are not.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the state’s tattoo artists can return to their trade as of June 1.

Neighbouring Queensland will permit tattoo parlours to open on June 12, when the state enters its ‘Stage Two’ lockdown phase.

While NSW is gradually winding down its lockdown provisions, and will soon let cultural institutions to open their doors and pubs cater to 50 patrons, there’s no hard and fast ruling on tattoo parlours.

To prove the industry’s professionalism and adherence to hygienic practices, the ATG has released a health and safety framework it hopes will sway the state government to take action.

It calls for similar social distancing guidelines as those adopted by hair dressers, and even suggests clients wait in their vehicles before their appointment to avoid crowding the premises.

Some licensed tattooists have also expressed concerns that clients could seek illegal and potentially unsafe tattoos during the lockdown period.

It’s yet to be seen how, or when, the NSW Government considers the tattoo industry in the next phase of lockdowns – but until then, you probably shouldn’t try to improvise a dicey stick-and-poke.