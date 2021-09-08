An unvaccinated man in his 20s from Western Sydney has died overnight after contracting COVID-19.

His death was one of nine COVID-related deaths recorded in NSW over the same period, along with 1,480 new local cases.

“We’re also reporting the tragic death of a man in his 20s from western Sydney who died in Nepean Hospital,” NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Marianne Gale said at the daily coronavirus press conference on Wednesday.

“He was not vaccinated and also had serious underlying health conditions.”

It’s not yet clear when he tested positive, or what his “serious” underlying health conditions were.

The other cases included a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s, with the remaining people being in their 70s, 80s or 90s. Most of them were from western or southwestern Sydney.

“Seven of the nine cases of people who died that we’re reporting today were not vaccinated,” Dr Gale added.

“One person had had one dose and one person had had two doses. All those individuals had underlying health conditions.”

