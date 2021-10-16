Yes, a million times yes: NSW has just hit 80% full dose vaccinations, making it the first state/territory to do so!!!

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the news on Facebook, and said further restrictions would ease on Monday.

“80%. It’s been a long wait but we’ve done it. Feels so good to break this news,” Perrottet wrote on Saturday.

“A huge thanks to all the nurses and the vaccination hub staff at NSW Health, the GPs, the pharmacists, and each and every person in our state who rolled up their sleeve to get us here.”

According to the NSW roadmap out of lockdown, at 80% fully vaxxed NSW residents will be able to have more mates over (!!) go to ticketed events (!!!) and can return to the office without masks (!!!!).

Here’s exactly what you can do from Monday October 18 in NSW:

You can have up to 20 visitors in your home and up to 50 people can gather outdoors.

Drinking while standing is allowed indoors (PUB!)

Up to 3,000 people will be allowed to attend a controlled and ticketed outdoor event and nightclubs will be permitted to reopen for seated drinking only (but no dancing).

Masks will no longer need to be worn in office buildings

All school students will return to on-site learning by October 25th, with Year 1 and 12 students returning to face-to-face learning on October 18th and the remaining years on October 25th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEDESTRIAN.TV (@pedestriantv)

From December 1, those NSW roadmap rules will be eased even further (even for those who are not vaxxed).

No limit on home visitors.

No limit on outdoor gatherings.

One person per 2 sqm for indoor and outdoor settings.

Nightclubs will open one person per 4 sqm.

Work from home becomes at employer’s discretion.

Regional travel will become available to all.

Masks are mandatory for public transport, in airports and on planes, and for front-of-house hospitality staff, but no longer required when outdoors.

You can read more about what you can and can’t do on the NSW Government website here.