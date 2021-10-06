NSW’s newly appointed Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced the new roadmap for the region now that we’ve hit our 70% fully-vaxxed target. From having mates over to going out for brunch, here’s what you can do again come Monday, October 11th.

Yesterday, 70% of the state’s 16 and over population had received both doses of the COVID vaccine. We knew we fully-vaccinated hotties would get a number of new freedoms once we reached that target but today, Perrottet announced some slight changes to that previously announced roadmap. Let’s get into it.

From Monday, October 11th:

Indoor swimming pools, which were previously closed until December 1st, will reopen for swimming lessons, squad training, lap swimming, and rehab activities.

You can have ten visitors in your home instead of the previously announced five. This does not include any children 12 and under.

Up to 30 people can gather for outdoor gatherings.

The cap on weddings and funerals will be lifted from 50 to 100.

On the Monday after we reach 80% double dose, which is expected to be October 26th:

You can have up to 20 visitors in your home and up to 50 people can gather outdoors.

Up to 3,000 people will be allowed to attend a controlled and ticketed outdoor event and nightclubs will be permitted to reopen for seated drinking only (but no dancing).

Masks will no longer need to be worn in office buildings (sidebar: don’t know how I feel about that TBH!!!!).

All school students will return to on-site learning by October 25th, with Year 1 and 12 students returning to face-to-face learning on October 18th and the remaining years on October 25th.

Additionally, workers in regional areas who have received one dose of the COVID vaccine will be allowed to return to work from October 11 and given a “grace period” to receive their second dose by November 1. That includes anywhere outside Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Wollongong, Shellharbour, and the Central Coast.

“Vaccinations are the key to life returning to normal and the changes today will help family and friends reconnect, get kids back to school and get businesses back up and running sooner,” Premier Perrottet said in a press conference this morning.

“NSW is putting in the hard yards and it’s important people continue to turn out in droves to be vaccinated.”

These changes follow a previously announced roadmap detailing what freedoms we’ll get on Monday here.