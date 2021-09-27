Alright NSW friends buckle the fuck up, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. We finally have a clear NSW roadmap out of this mess, and it’s looking rather promising for our end of year gatherings.

Let’s waste absolutely no time in getting down to business, because we have a lot of freedoms being granted to us that need to be covered.

As of September 27, here are the current roadmaps laid out before us:

Once NSW hits 70% fully vaccinated

This is old news, presented to us at the start of this month, but there are a handful of freedoms being presented to us.

Retail and hospitality return with a one-person per 4sqm rule.

Standing while drinking is allowed outside only.

Hairdressers return with 5 clients per premises.

5 visitors in the home allowed, adults must all be fully vaxxed.

20 person cap on hospitality bookings.

50 guest cap on weddings and funerals.

Stadiums, theme parks and zoos capped at 5000 people.

Masks are mandatory inside.

Gladys Berejiklian has set October 11 as the day we can expect more freedoms, which if things continue as they are, should be a couple of days after we hit 70% fully vaxxed.

It’s a freedom day, of sorts.

“Let’s not think about this as a freedom day,” Berejiklian said at Monday’s press conference.

“But let’s think about this as a sustained reopening to getting back to normal but there is no doubt that for those of us who are fully vaccinated that the 70% double dose life will feel so much better.”

A few days later on October 25, school will return in NSW.

Once NSW hits 80% fully vaccinated

“I know people are counting down the minutes until we reach 70 per cent double dose and the freedoms that will provide, and today we are providing further certainty by announcing the 80 per cent roadmap and future settings,” Berejiklian continued.

Here are the brand new freedoms announced for the day NSW reaches 80% fully vaxxed:

10 visitors to the home, adults must all be fully-vaxxed.

Community sport returns to NSW.

Drinking while standing is allowed indoors (PUB!)

Indoor premises will return to 1 person per 4 sqm indoors, 1 per 2 sqm outdoors.

No customer caps on personal services (eg. hairdressers, tattoo studios, day spas etc).

Requirements for fully vaxxed status at weddings and funerals removed, no caps on these gatherings.

Regional travel will become unrestricted between Greater Sydney and Regional NSW, for the fully vaccinated only.

Up to 500 people allowed at ticketed and seated events.

Gyms may be operated at one person per 4 sqm.

International arrivals cap at 3,500 Australians coming home every week.

Masks remain mandatory indoors.

“The message to the unvaccinated is you will not achieve any further freedom until you get vaccinated,” said Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

However, that isn’t quite true, as on December 1 everyone in NSW, regardless of vax status, will gain even more freedoms.

December 1 freedoms for all NSW people

Here are the freedoms coming on December 1 for all in NSW, regardless of vax status.

No limit on home visitors.

No limit on outdoor gatherings.

One person per 2 sqm for indoor and outdoor settings.

Nightclubs will open one person per 4 sqm.

Work from home becomes at employer’s discretion.

Regional travel will become available to all.

Masks are mandatory for public transport, in airports and on planes, and for front-of-house hospitality staff, but no longer required when outdoors.

Berejiklian predicts that at this point, NSW will be around 90% fully vaccinated.

But what about those who aren’t vaccinated entering restaurants and all that jazz?

“Some businesses have already said that they don’t want to accept unvaccinated patrons and certainly all their staff will be vaccinated,” said Berejiklian.

“So after that December 1 date it will really be up to the businesses to what decisions they make but Government has provided certainty now for businesses.

“Can I stress the four square metre rule will be in place until December 1. We all have to be on guard.”

And there you have it folks, the full roadmap for NSW.

All adult Aussies (yep, even those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.