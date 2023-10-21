‘Police Will Be Taking Action’: Victoria Makes Doing Nazi Salute Illegal With Massive Penalties

Thanks to new legislation from the Victorian government, the Nazi salute has been outlawed across the state, and could result in massive penalties for anyone who does the sign publicly.

In a statement online from the new Victorian premier Jacinta Allan, gestures and symbols used by the Nazi Party have been banned. Victorian Police already warned that action will be taken against any individuals or groups who do the illegal salute in public.

Allan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), that she wished “making these new laws wasn’t necessary, but we’ll always do what we need to do to tackle hatred, antisemitism and racism.”

Tonight Parliament has passed legislation to ban the Nazi salute and other gestures and symbols used by the Nazi Party.



I wish making these new laws wasn’t necessary, but we’ll always do what we need to do to tackle hatred, antisemitism and racism. — Jacinta Allan (@JacintaAllanMP) October 17, 2023

The updates to the Summary Offences Act came into effect and can be enforced as of Saturday October 21st according to Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson.

The new legislation is titled: “Division 4C – Public display or performance of Nazi symbols or gestures” and adds an entire eight pages of legislation to the Act.

The penalties for the crime are nothing to scoff at, which hopefully will deter those tempted to cop the fine. The penalty for doing a Nazi salute in public could potentially cost an individual up to $23,000, or 12 months imprisonment according to Paterson.

Just days prior to this new law being announced and enacted, a group of 25 members from the National Socialist Network gathered at Flinders Street Station in Melbourne and made public displays of Nazi symbols and signs, including the Nazi salute.

However, as Paterson has stated, the new laws will not be able to prosecute people for prior offences, regardless of the amount of evidence.

“I’m putting people on notice that if that was to occur, as of today … police will be taking action against those individuals,” warned Paterson.

READ MORE Three Men Arrested Outside Sydney Jewish Museum Over Alleged Nazi Salute

The appearance of Neo Nazi groups has happened multiple times over the past year in Melbourne, and hopefully these new laws make it stop.