Three Men Arrested Outside Sydney Jewish Museum Over Alleged Nazi Salute

Three men have been arrested after allegedly performing a Nazi salute outside Sydney’s Jewish Museum.

Guardian Australia reported police were called to the museum in Darlinghurst before noon and arrested the men.

A NSW Police spokesperson said the men have been taken to the Kings Cross Police Station.

“While there is no ongoing risk to the public, Darlinghurst Road remains closed to the public,” the spokesperson said.

Police have surrounded the museum and local streets as they continue to investigate the incident.

In a statement a Sydney Jewish Museum spokesperson said “at no time was anyone at the Museum in danger.”

“The Museum is thankful for the ongoing support of its security contractors and the local police monitoring the site at all times,” the spokesperson said.



“The Sydney Jewish Museum remains a safe place for all volunteers, Holocaust survivors and visitors.”



