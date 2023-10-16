‘Disgusting Human’: Man Spotted Walking Around A Busy Perth Beach W/ A Nazi Swastika On His Back

A man has been spotted walking around a busy Perth beach with a Nazi swastika on his back.

In a TikTok posted by Jay Lazarus (@Jay.Lazarus86) a shirtless man is captured walking around a busy Hillarys Boat Harbour beach. From afar, the video seemed quite innocent. But after Lazarus zoomed into the man, it is revealed that he’s got a Nazi swastika on his back, which has been painted on with sunscreen.

“In Hillarys Boat Harbour today with hundreds [of] kids around… this, disgusting human walking around,” Lazarus wrote, tagging the Western Australian Police Force and a bunch of media outlets.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Lazarus said the man’s actions made him “sick to his stomach”.

“This young guy walk past me and I was like, ‘hang on a second, what is that?’” he told the publication.

“I just grabbed my godson and picked him up and walk away. There were a lot of people around us, I didn’t want to get involved.

“I don’t want to be anywhere near what could potentially go down with this sort of hate crime.”

According to NCA Newswire, the man was unaware that the symbol was painted on his back because a friend had painted it on him without his knowledge as a joke.

Lazarus went on to add that it was a “pretty sick joke” and described the man’s actions as “ignorant and insensitive.”

The video comes days after three men were arrested after they allegedly performed a Nazi salute outside of Sydney’s Jewish Museum.

According to 9News, the men aged 30, 31 and 40 have been charged with behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.

A spokesperson for the museum said there was no ongoing danger to its staff.

“﻿At no time was anyone at the Museum in danger, and the Museum is thankful for the ongoing support of its security contractors and the local police monitoring the site at all times,” the spokesperson said.

“The Sydney Jewish Museum remains a safe place for all volunteers, Holocaust survivors and visitors.”

The men have been released on conditional bail and are expected to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on October 31.

