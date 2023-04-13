Luxe lingerie brand Honey Birdette has responded to the backlash that followed after they posted a photo featuring non-binary burlesque performer and model, Jake Dupree.

On Wednesday, the saucy lingerie label were bombarded with hateful comments on their Instagram account after they shared a photo of Jake, who was captured STUNTING in one of their ruby three piece sets.

Hypebae reported that a lot of the comments were concerned over “what a ‘real’ woman is,” and that the post had been completely flooded with phobic opinions. Right wing commentator Rita Panahi also chimed in, sharing the photo to Twitter and calling Honey Birdette a “#Fail.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Birdette (@honeybirdette)

As the hate piled on the post, Honey Birdette responded by cutting off the comment section and editing the original caption of Dupree’s photo to fit their statement.

“UPDATE: Honey Birdette fosters an inclusive and diverse environment, and we will continue to use our voice to empower and support the LGBTQ+ community, women, and anyone who wants to feel fabulous in our lingerie. While thoughtful and constructive discussions are important to push culture forward, hate speech and bullying will not be tolerated on our channels. Comments of this negative nature will be deleted. @jakedupree, you are so talented and have our full support!,” Honey Birdette wrote in response.

Honey Birdette has been problematic in the past, but this shoot with Jake Dupree is the one time the brand got something right.

The burlesque performer has also responded to the backlash via their personal Instagram account.

Alongside a photo from the Honey Birdette post, Dupree posted a lengthy caption thanking those who stood up for them.

“Days like this are tough, but I’m tougher. Thank you for so much love and support today,” Dupree wrote.

“I heard from so many of you, and I genuinely appreciate all your kind words…and some funny comebacks that really made me laugh. Putting yourself out there is always open to criticism and differing opinions, but I think there’s a kinder, more understanding bridge to be built between those differences.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake DuPree (@jakedupree)

Dupree’s post has been flooded with messages of support and love.

One user wrote, “With being a trailblazer, comes haters. Keep SHINING and blazing the trail Jake. Love you!!!!”

Another wrote, “The way you handle it is the most beautiful and graceful thing. I love you, I’m proud of you always.”

The online hateful comments towards Honey Birdette and Jake Dupree come after a slew of anti-LGBTQI+ actions this year.

In March, 200 people from the ‘Christian Lives Matter’ movement allegedly attacked 15 queer protestors and earlier in the same month, the Christian Lives Matter marched through Newtown Sydney during WorldPride while being escorted by police.

A couple of weeks a go, Nazis protested against trans folk outside of Victoria Parliament and literally YESTERDAY, a NSW Police officer was snapped posing with a man who was a wearing a t-shirt that had an anti-gay slur.

It’s truly a scary world out there, and change needs to happen ASAP.

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between 3pm and midnight daily.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.