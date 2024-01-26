Group Of Men In Black Balaclavas & Carrying Australian Flags Stopped By Cops On A Sydney Train

More than a dozen men who were covered head-to-toe in black outfits, sunglasses and balaclavas have been confronted by NSW Police at a train station in Sydney, hours after the annual Invasion Day rally ended.

The demonstrators were waving Australia flags and chanting before being held on a train in Artarmon, North Sydney.

NSW Police has confirmed that a police operation has commenced.

According to the Daily Mail, more than 20 officers were seen boarding the train, while dozens more waited on the platform.

All passengers on board the train have been evacuated, and Sydney Buses has published a notice on social media that no buses are stopped at the station.

“Buses are diverting away from North Sydney Station due to a police operation,” it said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Buses are using the Pacific Highway instead, missing up to two stops. You can catch the bus on the Pacific Highway outside Greenwood Plaza.”

This isn’t the first time a group in all black has marched while waving Australia flags.

Just last month, neo-Nazis took to the streets of Ballarat while hiding their identities with balaclavas and sunglasses.

The men chanted “white man fight back” and “heil victory” while waving “Australia for the white man” banners.

It’s unclear what group the men held aboard the train at Artarmon are affiliated with, if any.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update you when we have more information.