A witness claimed a group of ‘nazi’ men was seen displaying racist signs in East Melbourne on January 26, of all fkn days.

In a voice memo shared by Gunnai, Wiradjuri and Yorta Yorta designer and DJ Soju Gang on Instagram, a man claimed he drove past a group of men dressed in black on the Eastern Freeway in Bulleen at around 1:30pm.

These men were allegedly standing next to a big sign that read “conquered not stolen”. The man in the video claimed the group was also making a gesture similar to the nazi hand salute.

“Just thought I’d give you a heads up on some bullshit from some dickheads,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Victoria Police confirmed to PEDESTRIAN.TV it had received reports of the incident. She did not confirm whether the state’s police force had heard reports that the men had made nazi-like gestures.

“Police were called to the vicinity of Caron Street, Balwyn North about 1:20pm after reports of a group of about 10 people on an overpass with signs,” she said.

Officers attended the area but the group had dispersed by the time they had arrived. Officers then spoke to a number of people in the area about what they saw.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

This shameful story occurring on Invasion Day of all days was another reminder of why non-Indigenous Australians need to show up for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people — not just on January 26th but every damn day.

If you had to work on January 26th, you can still support First Nations communities by donating what extra cash you earned from public holiday rates to a number of Blak organisations and movements. Some places you can donate to include Pay The Rent, Black Rainbow, the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation and legal campaigns and support funds for First Nations victims of incarceration and racial injustice at Path to Equality.

But that’s not all you can do to show up for our First Nations peoples. You should remember these seven important First Nations dates, sign petitions calling on an end to racial injustice towards Blak and Indigenous Australian communities, listen to Blak voices, diversify your feed, call out injustice when you see it and educate yourself on the issues facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.