A Deeply Mysterious Object Washed Up On A WA Beach And, Respectfully, What The Fuck Is That

Cops are guarding a disturbingly big “unidentified item” that washed up on a Western Australian beach lest it be hazardous.

The deeply mysterious object turned up on a beach at Green Head, which is about 250km north of Perth, on Sunday afternoon, per ABC News.

Maybe it just wanted to see Richmond pulverise West Coast down at Optus Stadium and it got lost along the way? You never know!

Local bloke Garth Griffiths told ABC News the freaky object is about “2.5m across by 2.5 to 3m long”. Not disgustingly large or anything like that.

On Monday, WA Police released a statement confirming officers were working with state and federal agencies to figure out where the flip the huge hunk of metal came from.

Nup. Don’t like that. Image credit: 9News.

“In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, officers from the Western Australia Police Force are currently guarding the object,” the statement read.

“This measure has been taken to ensure the preservation of potential evidence and facilitate further expert examination.”

The random-ass object is being treated as hazardous until its origin is determined, so folks in the area are being warned to keep a safe distance. I must say, however, if this metallic baby wasn’t a three-hour drive away from Perth, I’d be doing everything in my power to get as close to it as I can. You can’t hate a girl for being curious!

The jury is out on what the enormous object is, but WA Police said it didn’t look like it came from a commercial aircraft.

On Twitter, the Australian Space Agency said the Big Bessie could be linked to a “foreign space launch vehicle”, and is working with other global agencies to get to the bottom of it.

Or it came from, like, another planet.

Now, I’m not a firm believer in extraterrestrial life. Aliens just don’t grip me for some reason, thus I don’t really believe the truth is out there, à la Scully and Mulder in The X-Files.

That was until I saw the big, barnacled monstrosity. Look at the size of this thing.

It’s giving “PUT THAT THING BACK FROM WHERE IT CAME FROM OR SO HELP ME”. Image credit: 9News.

Like, there simply has to be a foul little alien colony living inside that ginormous beast. It is ghastly and revolting. I hate it.

It’s certainly been a huge week for weird shit washing up on beaches around Australia, hasn’t it? Between the object that was almost certainly used by aliens to visit WA to the revolting half-human, half-mermaid carcass that washed up on a Queensland beach, big things are truly happening Down Under.

Image credit: 9News.