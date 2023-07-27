All The Wildest Bombshells From The US Hearing About The Govt Covering Up Literal UFOs (!!!)

Just when you thought the apocalypse couldn’t get any weirder, the US Congress held a public hearing on claims the government has been covering up its knowledge of UFOs — including through (alleged) threats and violence. Um?

The hearing, which obviously feels absurd in and of itself, involved three key witnesses:

David Grusch , a former US intelligence official turned whistleblower who claims the US government has “intact” alien vehicles

, a former US intelligence official turned whistleblower who claims the US government has “intact” alien vehicles David Fravor , a former navy commander who reckons he saw a UFO while training

, a former navy commander who reckons he saw a UFO while training Ryan Graves, a retired navy pilot who claims he’s seen a potential alien vehicle IRL multiple times

To be clear, the UFO hearing wasn’t so much about proving if aliens exist as it was about government transparency and the fact that if the government thinks they might exist, it should share this with Congress.

“We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing,” Congressman Tim Burchett, co-lead of the investigation into UAPs, said.

“Sorry to disappoint about half y’all. We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover-up.”

So, let’s get into the wild claims that were made in this bonkers hearing.

A US intelligence official swore under oath that the Pentagon is in possession of alien vehicles and non-human bodies

Yep, you read that right.

David Grusch worked as a US intelligence officer for 14 years, where he led an analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) in a US Department of Defense agency. FYI, anomalous just means abnormal or unexpected and the term UAP is used instead of UFOs.

Back in June of this year, he claimed in a bombshell interview that information on potential alien vehicles was being illegally withheld from Congress, which is why the hearing was called in the first place.

Grusch claimed both partial fragments and whole intact vehicles have been recovered for decades, and he said the objects were “of exotic origin”, AKA non-human, which he said was determined because of “unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures”.

Fast forward to the hearing, where Grusch not only stood by his claims, but also revealed that the US government apparently has remains of the “pilots” of these vehicles, who he claims are also non-human.

“Biologics came with some of these recoveries,” he said in the UFO hearing.

“[They were] non-human and that was the assessment of the people which were acknowledged on the program I talked to that are currently still on the program.”

It’s probably worth mentioning that “non-human” doesn’t necessarily also mean “extra-terrestrial”, though that seems to be the implication here.

It’s also been noted that Grusch was spilling all kinds of tea about aircrafts the size of a “football field” and a large “bell”-like craft that was found in Italy when he did media interviews, but wouldn’t get into these under oath — instead, he said he would only discuss further details in a soundproofed room, which some reckon is a cop out.

The UFOs looked like black cubes in clear spheres and ‘Tic Tacs’

Retired navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves claimed he saw UAPs off the Atlantic Coast “every day for the last couple of years”.

He claimed the sightings were “not rare or isolated”, and that other military and even commercial pilots had seen them “essentially where all navy operations are being conducted across the world”.

Graves described the UAP objects as “dark grey or black cubes inside of a clear sphere” where “the apex of tips of the cube were touching the inside of the sphere”.

In an even more haunting (and straight-up bizarre) claim, Graves also described seeing one of the UAPs essentially float despite being battered by wild storm winds, which he relayed as evidence the crafts aren’t human-made.

“These objects were staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds,” he said.

“These same objects would then accelerate to supersonic speeds — 1.1, 1.2 Mock — and they would do so in very erratic and very quick behaviours that we don’t, I don’t, have an explanation for.”

David Fravor, the former navy commander, said the UFO he saw was “far superior to anything that we had at the time, have today or looking to develop in the next ten years”.

“All four of us saw a white ‘Tic-Tac’ object with a longitudinal axis pointing north-south, and moving very abruptly over the water, like a ping-pong ball,” he said.

BTW, while all these claims are thrilling to read about, don’t forget they did not come with any concrete evidence.

The former US intelligence official claimed people were ‘harmed’ in a huge international cover-up dating back to the ’30s

Grusch told the hearing the US government conducted a program which collected and tried to “reverse-engineer” crashed UFOs, which he says it has tried to hide.

He claimed the retaliation to his whistle-blowing has been “brutal” and that he believes people have been “harmed or injured” in the Pentagon’s alleged cover-up.

When Grusch was asked if he knows of anyone being murdered, he said: “I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities.”

Obviously, the Pentagon has denied the claims.

A US Defence spokesperson said in a statement that investigators haven’t found “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently”, per The Guardian.

There ya have it folks, you’re all caught up. First the fires, then the plague — we’re now at the alien stage of the apocalypse, I guess.

Image: US Navy