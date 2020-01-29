In news that’s actually baffled me, former pro-surfer-turned-excitable-DJ, Fisher, has just announced his first-ever headline tour of Australia, even though he nearly took out the Hottest 100 in 2018 with his mammoth track, Losin It.

Truly, how has it taken this long for The Big Fish to do his own tour of Aus? The mind boggles.

Even after playing huge sets at back to back Coachellas in 2018 and 2019 – where I personally watched as people crowd surfed in inflatable boats – this round trip of the country’s coasts is his first run of Fish-led shows in his home country.

Considering he pulls crowds like this, I can safely assume this tour is gonna be bonkers.

In very classic surf-obsessed fashion, Fisher has locked in four dates over late March and early April, hitting four water-adjacent venues in Brisbane, Fremantle, St Kilda and Wollongong.

He’s literally hitting the beach in Freo, Wollongong and Melb, and packing out the Riverstage (see, water-adjacent) in Brissy, and bringing a whole swathe of mates along for the big sandy soirées.

Joining Big Fishy himself are Germany’s Booka Shade, UK deep house queen Maya Jane Coles, Piero Pirupa from Italy, his UK-based labelmate Martin Ikin, Sydney’s Little Fritter and Tina Says from WA, and a mammoth DJ set from our very own house kings PNAU. It’s like a whole fisherman’s basket of treats and no I will not stop making seafood jokes.

Presale tickets for the big beachside bash are on sale from 8am local time on Tuesday, February 4th over on the beach party website, so wrangle your mates and get your shit together for this one.

Fisher Beach Party Aus Headline Tour 2020

Saturday, March 28

West Beach, St Kilda VIC

Sunday, March 29

South Beach, Fremantle WA

Saturday, April 4

North Beach, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, April 5

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD