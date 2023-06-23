Myki Fares Will Rise To $10/Day From Next Weekend & Get Absolutely Fkd Mate

In bad news for Victorians, Myki fares are set to rise to $10/day from next weekend, because apparently, we’re not in a cost of living crisis or anything. Hooray!!!

The daily fare will rise from $9.20 to $10 — an 8.7 per cent increase (which is waaaay more than the inflation rate) at the start of July.

A single fare will also now increase from $4.60 to $5, while a single weekend ticket will increase from $3.35 to $3.60.

Great.

While it doesn’t sound like much money at face value, the Victorian government has metaphorically just left a giant turd on our doorsteps. At a time where so many of us are struggling to keep up with daily expenses, soaring inflation, and a fucked cost of living, these public transport increases just feel like a ‘yuuuuge slap in the face.

It’s especially cooked when you consider the logistics of how Myki fares operate. Now, even if you’re only riding for a single stop, you might have to pay $5. It’s a big joke, really — and I’m not ha ha ha ha ha’ing.

People have called out the flawed nature of the system, especially since the government has rolled out cheaper fares for regional Victorian travellers just this year. The increase effectively means that someone who is travelling only three stops might have to pay the same price as someone travelling all the way to Bendigo.

That is if trains even turn up.

The state’s opposition government has spoken out against the fare hike, saying it will affect household budgets across the state.

“It’s unfair and at a time in the middle of winter when 80 per cent of our rail lines are closed and people are having to stand in the rain and go on buses,” Shadow Minister for Public Transport Richard Riordan said.

“It’s simply a bad look.”

Unfortunately, it’s not the only fare hike Victorians will have to face, with Riordan stating “fares are legislated to increase again next January.” GREAT.

Daniel Bowen from the Public Transport Users Association said that fares usually only rise on January 1 and that the price increase was “sprung” on them.

“They’ve kind of sprung this on us,” he told ABC Radio Melbourne.

“It’s quite a big rise, it’s over 8 per cent, which perhaps is to be expected, but it’s still a big jump.”

However, the state government has said they’re aware that many Victorians are struggling with the cost of living.

“That’s why we’re ensuring Metro and regional fares continue to be the same price into the future and we’ll continue to provide a range of discounts and concessions so that the cost of travel is fair for all Victorians,” a spokesperson for the Victorian state government said.

Got it, so instead of just decreasing fares, they’re just going to increase them until metro and regional fares are the same amount. Got it. Flawless logic.

“Since the introduction of the regional fare cap, Victorians have saved millions of dollars – travelling from the regions or exploring every corner of regional Victoria.”

If there’s one thing the fare increase has ensured, it’s that more and more people will continue working from home. Enjoy the CBD ghost town, mates!