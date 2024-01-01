Myki Fares, Road Tolls & Property Taxes Are All Going Up In Victoria & I Hate 2024 Already

Folks in the state of Victoria are being welcomed into the new year by increased costs for transport and housing. Okay, now I’m mad AND disappointed. Here’s what’s gone up in price overnight.

Per The Age, the cost of a full-fare Myki pass for the day will increase to $10.60, up from the flat 10 bucks.

Concessions for the same daily fare will set you back $5.30.

I think I speak for all Victorians when I say that $10 a day for public transport was bad enough back when it was announced in June.

Now, it’s gone beyond the range of what a crisp 10 dollar bill can net you. Sad days.

Moving on to four-wheelers, here’s what you can expect to pay from now on.

$21.86 will be the 24-hour tollway cost from January 1, a modest 1% increase in price from the previous year.

However, the previous price hike was super recent, only occurring in October, so that’s two cost jumps in a matter of months.

$15 has also been tacked onto the cost of general-issue licence plates (now $185), slimline black custom licence plates and black motorbike plates (both now $220).

Lastly, with regards to property ownership (which I have no personal experience of), land taxes and charges on vacant homes have gone up.

If you own a second home (imagine?) you’ll have to pay $500 annually if the land value is between $50k and $100k.

If the land’s value is between $100k and $300k, it’ll cost $975. Above $300k you’ll also be slugged an extra 0.1% of the land value.

Honestly, good.

Those homeowners have the cash to splash. Cough up, pls.

Stay safe out there, kiddos.