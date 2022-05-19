Prime Minister Scott Morrison‘s tackle victim has spoken out after he was pushed to the floor during a soccer game with our oafish leader. Yes, the small redheaded Tasmanian child is fine. He’s also a rapper, apparently.

Talking to Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon on The Today Show, tackled child Luca Roffe let us know that he is very much okay.

Detailing the horrific tumble, he said that although Morrison is “not a small man,” he managed to get right back up afterwards.

“So we were playing soccer and I think someone tried to pass it to me or Mr Morrison and what happened [was] he tripped and he was trying not to fall on top of me,” said Luca.

“So he tried to fall underneath me.”

"It should've been a penalty!"



Turns out the kid who Scott 'Bulldozer' Morrison tackled during a soccer match yesterday is a full-blown legend. 😂 #9Today pic.twitter.com/TsYi0mFQ6J — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 19, 2022

Further along the interview, Karl asked the young child to recite a rap that he had made about the disastrous tumble.

Please pay attention to the choice of lyrics that Roffe has made, especially at the beginning of the rap.

“I was at the bar with my drinking team, and it was me Jack Daniels and the homie Jim Beam,” he said.

“Knock knock, who’s there? I don’t care. I just got scared over there. Hey, why are you looking at me? You aren’t blind, you can see. Why are you trying to keep up with me? I’m only in first grade, but I’ve got a rap degree.

“Sit back homeboys, we’ve got it all this morning. We know who we are, and you can represent. To collect the rent, handball because you represent.”

Not his best work right there.

“I’ve been rapping since I was two, with only one shoe.”

At this point in the rap, the show went to an ad break. Maybe it was the fact that a child was singing about Jim Beam that brought the segment to such a quick close. Who knows!

If you need me, I’m gonna be soaking up all the PM tackle memes while they last. We all know the internet moves incredibly quickly, before we know it we’ll have a new PM (possibly) and forget this tackle even happened.