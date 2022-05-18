By now, anyone with an internet connection in Australia knows Scott Morrison delivered one of the great biffs of sports history to a small child in Tasmania on Wednesday afternoon.
Like any significant world event nowadays, it’s often the online reactions that really encapsulate the moment. Let’s take a cheeky peek at some of those, shall we?
There’s so much to analyse here. So much content to go over with a magnifying class for comedic purposes.
For starters, the timing couldn’t be worse for Scott Morrison who has spent the entire week telling Aussies that he’s changed and is no longer a “bulldozer“. Well well well, I guess the proof is in the soccer ball-shaped pudding.
But before we go any further, we should just state that the youngster in the vid is 100% fine. The little legend kid popped right back up again and continued the game like an absolute champ.
Alrighty, without further ado. Let’s get crackin’.
Scott Morrison is now a Shooting Stars meme. I will never apologise for these pic.twitter.com/f0bLtXPCSb
— Ethan (@ethanmeldrum_) May 18, 2022
Oh my god he's killed Kennyhttps://t.co/uNr8od555B
— Lobster PM 2.0 🦞 (@iwantmynbn) May 18, 2022
Somehow, he manages to be both a literal and existential threat to your kids.#auspol https://t.co/yYlIQ9RMLi
— Mel en Suisse (@mel_giancarlo) May 18, 2022
This would have never happened if the child was driving a forklift
— The Chaser (@chaser) May 18, 2022
Absolutely schooled some kids at soccer training this afternoon. Still got it.
— Scott Morrison PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 18, 2022
Scott Morrison finally tackles something head on
— The Chaser (@chaser) May 18, 2022
Scott’s dirt unit already backgrounding the soccer kid.
— Michael Bell (@disirregardless) May 18, 2022
"Scott Morrison crash tackled a child in a no-contact sport because he's an alpha male" – some op ed tomorrow
— Jim Malo (@thejimmalo) May 18, 2022
I put it to you that tackling a small child to the ground is something of a ‘gaffe’
— Ben Eltham (@beneltham) May 18, 2022
Scott Morrison says today's soccer incident shows he has changed: "Last week, I would have head butted the kid instead of just crash tackling him." @ScottMorrisonMP #auspol
— Daily Telegraph Fan Club (@DailyTelegraph0) May 18, 2022
"Trans people are a threat to children's sport" claims man who decked child in non contact sport
— The Chaser (@chaser) May 18, 2022
Scott Morrison says he is blessed to not have a kid who was just crippled on the soccer field
— The Chaser Interns (@ChaserInterns) May 18, 2022
Pretty excited for the new Scott Morrison @EASPORTSFIFA Card, looks cracked 👀😍 pic.twitter.com/lU2L7mg1i6
— Matt Tarrant (@MattTarrant) May 18, 2022
And there we have it!
With the federal election being held on Saturday May 21 — Scott “Bulldozer” Morrison will be hoping voters don’t think tackling a small child on the soccer pitch is a disqualifying act on the path to reelection.
At the very least, he deserved a red card.
If you need any info in the lead-up to this federal election – PEDESTRIAN.TV has ya covered.
For our explainer on how to not cock up your voting ballot, click here.
For some clues on understanding what a hung parliament is, look no further.
For a guide to understanding the major parties so you know who’s who and what’s what at the polling booth, suss our cheeky explainer.
