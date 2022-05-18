By now, anyone with an internet connection in Australia knows Scott Morrison delivered one of the great biffs of sports history to a small child in Tasmania on Wednesday afternoon.

Like any significant world event nowadays, it’s often the online reactions that really encapsulate the moment. Let’s take a cheeky peek at some of those, shall we?

There’s so much to analyse here. So much content to go over with a magnifying class for comedic purposes.

For starters, the timing couldn’t be worse for Scott Morrison who has spent the entire week telling Aussies that he’s changed and is no longer a “bulldozer“. Well well well, I guess the proof is in the soccer ball-shaped pudding.

But before we go any further, we should just state that the youngster in the vid is 100% fine. The little legend kid popped right back up again and continued the game like an absolute champ.

Alrighty, without further ado. Let’s get crackin’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEWTOWN AFFIRMATIONS (@newtown.affirmations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Mitz (@pinkmitsubishis)

Scott Morrison is now a Shooting Stars meme. I will never apologise for these pic.twitter.com/f0bLtXPCSb — Ethan (@ethanmeldrum_) May 18, 2022

Oh my god he's killed Kennyhttps://t.co/uNr8od555B — Lobster PM 2.0 🦞 (@iwantmynbn) May 18, 2022

Somehow, he manages to be both a literal and existential threat to your kids.#auspol https://t.co/yYlIQ9RMLi — Mel en Suisse (@mel_giancarlo) May 18, 2022

This would have never happened if the child was driving a forklift — The Chaser (@chaser) May 18, 2022

Absolutely schooled some kids at soccer training this afternoon. Still got it. — Scott Morrison PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 18, 2022

Scott Morrison finally tackles something head on — The Chaser (@chaser) May 18, 2022

Scott’s dirt unit already backgrounding the soccer kid. — Michael Bell (@disirregardless) May 18, 2022

"Scott Morrison crash tackled a child in a no-contact sport because he's an alpha male" – some op ed tomorrow — Jim Malo (@thejimmalo) May 18, 2022

I put it to you that tackling a small child to the ground is something of a ‘gaffe’ — Ben Eltham (@beneltham) May 18, 2022

Scott Morrison says today's soccer incident shows he has changed: "Last week, I would have head butted the kid instead of just crash tackling him." @ScottMorrisonMP #auspol — Daily Telegraph Fan Club (@DailyTelegraph0) May 18, 2022

"Trans people are a threat to children's sport" claims man who decked child in non contact sport — The Chaser (@chaser) May 18, 2022

Scott Morrison says he is blessed to not have a kid who was just crippled on the soccer field — The Chaser Interns (@ChaserInterns) May 18, 2022

Pretty excited for the new Scott Morrison @EASPORTSFIFA Card, looks cracked 👀😍 pic.twitter.com/lU2L7mg1i6 — Matt Tarrant (@MattTarrant) May 18, 2022

And there we have it!

With the federal election being held on Saturday May 21 — Scott “Bulldozer” Morrison will be hoping voters don’t think tackling a small child on the soccer pitch is a disqualifying act on the path to reelection.

At the very least, he deserved a red card.

