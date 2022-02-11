Prime Minister Scott Morrison is being dragged for subjecting his family and Karl Stefanovic to his latest hobby – playing the ukulele – as part of an upcoming 60 Minutes interview. HBO’s White Lotus looks different here. And by different I mean bad.

In the sneak peak posted on Friday, Morrison played the instrument which was popularised in Hawaii in front of his wife Jenny, their daughters and Stefanovic.

Morrison attempted to perform a cover of “April Sun In Cuba” by Aussie-New Zealand band Dragon. We say attempted to because he continued to play the same one verse and admitted to Stefanovic he “doesn’t know the words”.

He also doesn’t appear to know how to run a country but go off I guess.

.@ScottMorrisonMP has shown off his ukulele skills in an upcoming @60Mins interview with Karl! #9Today pic.twitter.com/nNZl8SCswW — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 11, 2022

Now given Morrison literally fled the country for a cheeky holiday in Hawaii when the country recorded its highest ever temperature to date and as parts of New South Wales and Victoria were burning in January 2020, the idea of him playing an instrument that’s culturally associated with the country is pretty fkn rich.

At this point, you gotta wonder if the guy is willingly trying to fuck up his chances at winning the election. Does his media advisors hate him? That’s what we’re getting from this scenario.

This remix version of ScoMo’s performance feels a lot more appropriate.

Morrison's advisors weren't happy with the first version. pic.twitter.com/IxKTmZfYVp — Squizz (@SquizzSTK) February 11, 2022

Folks have banged their heads against the wall at the cringe audition reel for a RuPaul’s Drag Race talent extravaganza. We’re sure several of them are hoping that the consequential head injury will fix this very clear glitch in the 2022 simulation.

“We are legitimately keen to know whether Scott and his PR team know that the ukulele is Hawaiian and decided that it’d be an epic troll for him to play it on 60 Minutes or if they’re just really that stupid,” Twitter account MarqueeLawyers said in a tweet.

Another summed up our exact experience seeing this cursed clip: “I think I died overnight and went to hell”.

Here are some of the best tweets about Scott Morrison playing the ukulele.

We are legitimately keen to know whether Scott and his PR team know that the ukulele is Hawaiian and decided that it'd be an epic troll for him to play it on 60 Minutes, or if they're just really that stupid. — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) February 11, 2022

Quite staggering that not one of Scott Morrison's media advisers asked "What's the first place that people associate the ukelele with?" before going ahead with that scene. #auspol — Alexander Grant (@AlexGrantOz) February 11, 2022

Oh dear god. I woke up really late and just checked in to find Scott ‘playing’ a ukulele and singing April Sun in Cuba and I think I died overnight and went to hell. — ????Bronwyn Clark ???? (@BronwynHill1) February 11, 2022

i bet nobody ever said , "hey scott lets hear you on the ukelele " — Ewart, Dave (@davidbewart) February 11, 2022

Here's hoping that playing the ukelele is the last thing in Morrison's grab bag of things voters will be persuaded by that he's just a regular nice guy. So much cringe. — lorraine (@lorrainewhat) February 11, 2022

scott_morrison_through_the_fire_and_the_flames_dragonforce_cover_ukelele.mp3 — james hennessy (@jrhennessy) February 11, 2022

If the hairdressing career doesn’t work out perhaps Morrison can try busking.#MorrisonUkelele — Robyn (@robynbryant33) February 10, 2022

I just thought the Scott Morrison Ukelele stuff was a Betoota photoshop. IT’S REAL?!?! #auspol — Mikey Nicholson (@Mikey_Nicholson) February 11, 2022

The 60 Minutes Scott Morrison special will air on Sunday on Channel Nine and 9Now. If you need us we’ll be getting drunk in preparation.

In case you missed it, the Prime Flopster last week tried to wash a poor woman’s hair at a hair salon in Melbourne, and with all due respect, get your slimy hands off her!