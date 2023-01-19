Queensland police have revealed that they will be investigating the public fracas between former Aussie cricket captain Michael Clarke and his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough after footage of the heated exchange emerged.

“Queensland Police are investigating an incident between a 30-year-old woman and 41-year-old man depicted in footage at Lions Park on Gympie Terrace in Noosaville earlier this month,” Queensland police said on Thursday afternoon.

“As this matter on January 10, 2023 is under investigation, the Queensland Police Service is unable to provide any further comment.”

The Daily Telegraph obtained and released footage of Michael Clarke (41) feuding with his GF Jade Yarbrough (30) in Noosa at around 9.30pm on January 10.

In the video, Jade Yarbrough appeared to slap Clarke and can be heard accusing him of cheating.

“You fucked her on December 17… you fucked her, you’re a fucking dog,” she can be heard yelling.

“You fucking liar, I saw everything, I saw everything.

“I’d like to get every fucking message that you ever fucking sent her.”

Some individuals have called out Jade Yarbrough for the slap.

It is believed she was implying Clarke slept with his ex, P.E. Nation founder Pip Edwards, quoting a message he allegedly sent her that read: “Oh yeah, you’re the love of my life Pip, come to India.”

Meanwhile, Clarke can be heard asking Jade Yarbrough to hit him again and repeating “Baby you’re wrong.”

Also at the scene were TV presenter Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine Yarbrough, who is Jade’s sister.

The four were staying at celebrity accountant Anthony Bell‘s $10 million holiday house in Noosa. Bell was also present when the fight occurred.

Following the altercation, Pip Edwards gave a statement to The Daily Telegraph.

Clarke also gave a statement, saying he is “shattered” by his own actions.

“I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable,” he said.

“I’ve drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation.

“I own this fully and am the only one at fault.”

Queensland Police have not yet laid charges.