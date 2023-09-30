A Melb Newsagent Has Sold 62 Winning Lotto Tix, Meanwhile I Literally Trip In Cat Shit Daily

People have wild superstitions when it comes to getting the results they want in life. But for those keen on winning a small fortune, it seems buying a lotto ticket from this lucky Melbourne newsagent has worked in a few people’s favours.

Melbourne’s Melton Lotto & TSG has sold a whopping 62 division one lottery tickets in the 20 years it’s been open, eight of which have been in the last three years, as reported by news.com.au.

Those are decent odds — decent enough for me to get my NSW-based ass on the Hume Highway and try my luck, TBF. If only petrol wasn’t $1,000 a litre!



Fun fact: I’ve never bought a lottery ticket before but I did watch that show Winners & Losers (RIP) so I have a vague understanding of the game. To win Division One (as people have been doing at this Melbourne newsagent), an entrant needs to match all six winning numbers in a single game panel.

It’s the highest division you can win.

“Many of my customers call me ‘Mr Lucky’ because of how many division one winning entries our outlet has sold,” Phong Thai, who owns Melton Lotto & TSG, told news.com.au.

“I’m sure many customers will feel inspired with hopes they’re the next division one winner to take home a million-dollar prize.”



The latest winner to come out of Melton’s apparent lucky dip was a father who scored $1.7 million in Saturday’s Tattslotto. Officials had no way of contacting him because his ticket was unregistered, and he was initially unaware of his winnings. He’d also been playing the same numbers for 35 years. Imagine!

“I have had them for so long, I’ve forgotten what they even mean,” he told news.com.au.

“This is incredible. I’ll be able to pay off my daughter’s house and invest the rest.

“This is the best day of my life.”



Dad of the year or what?

Let this serve as a reminder that good things come to those who wait.

If you’ve been slipping in cat turds regularly (hey) and are feeling shit out of luck, things might turn around in 35 years.



