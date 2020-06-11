One of the eight new coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria was a person who attended last Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne.

The man, in his 30s, is not believed to have acquired the virus at the rally, nor did he show any symptoms at the time. However, it’s possible he may have transmitted it to others who were there.

“I hope that anyone who has attended that [protest], and indeed across Victoria, who develop symptoms that are compatible with coronavirus really need to isolate themselves, get tested, get that result back and become well before they get out and about again,” the state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

The organisers of the rally, Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance, had already urged attendees to self-isolate for 14 days after attending the rally.

“Be mindful of your health and speak to a doctor if you have cold or flu like symptoms,” the organisers said in a Facebook post.

“We are relying on your commonsense and discretion to consider what’s best for you.”

They also had safety marshals throughout the demonstration to had out free facemasks and hand sanitiser.

The news comes after anyone who developed symptoms after attending a rally was urged to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

A day after the protests, Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly told protesters showing symptoms to get tested and stay home, while on Monday, the call was also backed by President of the Australian Medical Association Tony Bartone.

The message is clear: if you protested on the weekend and have any cold or flu-like symptoms, get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

If you think you may have coronavirus, either call your doctor (DON’T visit) or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. If you’re struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

And please remember to wash your hands frequently (for at least 20 seconds) and keep at least 1.5 metres between you and those around you.