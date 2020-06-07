If you were one of the tens of thousands of Aussies who went to a Black Lives Matter protest yesterday and are showing cold or flu-like symptoms, it’s time to get tested for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly urged everyone who protested yesterday to get tested for COVID-19 if they have even mild symptoms.

“Anyone who was at the protest, if you do get sick with symptoms that we have talked about a lot, cold and flu like symptoms, it could be COVID-19, please get a test as soon as possible,” he said at a press conference.

It’s the same advice which applies to the whole country, but he noted it was important to reiterate after people attended enormous public gatherings despite medical advice advising otherwise.

“There is no need for people who were at the protests to get a test unless they are sick,” he added.

“But if you are sick get a test quickly and stay at home until that result is available.”

Kelly went on to say the protests were unfortunate from a medical standpoint, but that he understood why people felt the need to take to the streets.

“It happened. We are now having to wait and watch,” he said.

“Black lives do matter, all lives matter, and I absolutely understand the depth of feeling that people expressed at those protests yesterday.”

His intent in that last sentence did seem good and pure, but it must be said: yikes. Lets hope someone lets him know what “All Lives Matter” means ASAP.

Kelly finally thanked those who wore masks, which was the vast majority of protesters. Even though facemasks are not an official health recommendation, he did agree that they’re better than nothing.

Volunteer safety marshals at protest in Sydney, Melbourne and elsewhere handed out free facemasks and hand sanitiser to protesters.

“Those people with masks on were doing the right thing in terms of when you’re in a situation where you can’t physically distance,” he said.

If you think you may have coronavirus, either call your doctor (DON’T visit) or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. If you’re struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

And please remember to wash your hands frequently (for at least 20 seconds) and keep at least 1.5 metres between you and those around you.