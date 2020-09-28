Somebody pop the bloody champagne because Victoria has recorded just five (5!!!!) coronavirus cases overnight.

The DHHS took to Twitter to announce the good news, which frankly means every Victorian deserves a big ol’ pat on the back for doing the right thing.

Go on, give yourself a little pat on the back, you deserve it.

#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 5 new cases & the loss of 3 lives reported. The 14 day rolling average is down in Metro Melb, stable in regional Vic, and the no. of cases with unknown source stable as we move to COVID Normal. More info: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz#COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/Lu5XDcXFkI — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 27, 2020

The news brings the rolling average to 20.3 cases for Metropolitan Melbourne, and just 0.6 cases for regional Victoria. This means we’re well and truly on track to be COVID-normal by Christmas.

So, do y’all mind if I scream a little bit?

AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!! FIVE CASES, BABY!

The low case numbers come as curfew lifts across the city from Monday morning, which is great news if you’re hit with a case of the late night munchies after 9pm.

However, it’s important to note that if you’re caught inviting your mates over for a party, you’re up for nearly $5000 worth of fines.

Anyone caught participating in unlawful gatherings (both indoors AND outdoors) will be hit with a $4957 fine. I assure you, sinking a beer in the park with your mates is not worth $5000. No beer is worth $5000 and the threat of sending us all back into lockdown.

As part of Sunday’s announcement, Dan Andrews also announced that our steps towards COVID-normal will now be based solely on the rolling average, rather than on dates.

To put it simply, this means that the sooner we get those numbers down, the sooner we can all sink a big fat beer at the pub.

Statement on Melbourne moving to the Second Step towards COVID Normal: pic.twitter.com/S1ARzY9R2M — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) September 27, 2020

Obviously, as restrictions continue to ease, we need to be even more vigilant to avoid another spike in cases.

So although we’re copping the sweet taste of freedom for the first time in a while, it’s important to make sure we’re all still doing the right thing. If you see your mates having illegal gatherings, it’s probably worth telling them to stop being dickheads so we can all have a semi-normal Christmas and New Years.

We are *so* close to COVID-normal at this point, let’s not ruin it now, Victoria. The pub is waiting for us and there’s a frosty pint of beer with your name on it.