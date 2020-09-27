In a major announcement about Victoria’s lockdown, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that Victoria will be moving to Second Stage of its reopening plan, and that the curfew in Melbourne will be lifted after tonight.

Addressing the media this afternoon, Andrews said:

“Tonight will be the last night of the curfew. It will be lifted from 5:00am tomorrow. While the curfew comes off, we have decided that a new fine, a penalty just less than $5,000, will apply for any unlawful outdoor gatherings or indoor gatherings.

He added:

“I know people want to go and visit friends, I know people want that fundamental connection with friends and family, I get that, I understand that, but I also understand, what I am completely clear about, the evidence is irrefutable.”

Amongst other changes announced by Daniel Andrews today, we can expect to see 127,000 workers returning to industries with COVID-safe plans, and students making a staggered return to schools, as well as one child minder allowed in each home.

From 11.59pm tonight, groups of up to five from a maximum of two households can meet outdoors. Outdoor pools will open, and personal training can resume with a maximum of two people and their trainer.

The limit of one person from each household going shopping just once a day will be lifted, although Andrews said:

“I would just say, go shopping for the things you need when you need them … It doesn’t need to be just one person any longer but that is not an invitation … for an entire family group to go to the supermarket.”

You can the full statement from Daniel Andrews below, outlining all the changes, and you can see more info on Step 2 here:

Statement on Melbourne moving to the Second Step towards COVID Normal: pic.twitter.com/S1ARzY9R2M — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) September 27, 2020