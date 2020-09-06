Premier Daniel Andrews gave a press conference at midday today, during which he announced the “roadmap towards a COVID normal” for the state of Victoria.
In short, Andrews has said that in order to combat the “wicked” virus, current Stage 4 restrictions will be extended for two weeks from September 13, with gradual easing after that.
He said that current modeling indicates there is a “very high likelihood” of a third wave if Victoria opens too fast, and the state will likely “lose control” of the very quickly.
He said: “We can’t run out of lockdown. We have to take steady and safe steps out of lockdown to find that COVID normal … and make sure that when we open up we can stay open.”
The Roadmap to Reopening was published today by the Victorian State Government, and you can read it at the link provided, but today, Andrews announced that:
- From 11.59pm on September 13, the current Stage 4 restrictions will excend for two weeks for Metropolitan Melbourne
There will be several changes for the two-week period to September 28:
- The 8pm curfew will be eased and expanded to 9pm from next Sunday
- Outdoor exercise will be increased to two hours per day
- Social bubbles to accommodate those who live on their own will be created, similar to intimate partner arrangements
- Public outdoor gatherings of two people will be allowed for up to two hours
- Playgrounds will reopen
AT THAT POINT, if daily average cases are between 30-50:
- Public gatherings will increase to 5 people
- Workplaces will reopen and “110000 workers who are currently unable to attend work will be able to do so”
- Outdoor pools will reopen and personal training will be allowed for two people
From October 26, subject to public health advice and if daily average cases are less than 5:
- The curfew will no longer apply
- There will be no restrictions on reasons or distances traveled for leaving home
- Public gatheringslimits will be further lifted for outdoors
- Retail and hairdressing will reopen
- Hospitality, including outdoor seated serivce, will recommence
From November 23, if and when there are no new cases for 14 days:
- Gatherings of up to 50 will be allowed outdoors
- Visitors to homes can increase to 20
- All retail will open
- Hospitality will have an indoor limit of 20 and cap of 50
- There will be further easing of restrictions on sport
- Weddings and funerals will allow up to 50 people
Daniel Andrews went on to say that “the COVID normal after those steady steps will see most restrictions dropped subject to safety conditions.”
You can see the Premier’s statement below:
