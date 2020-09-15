Victoria reported 42 new cases of coronavirus and no deaths on Tuesday, marking the state’s first day in more than two months without a death due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services released the latest numbers this morning, noting the first time Victoria has recorded zero coronavirus deaths since July 13.

The 14-day daily case average for Metropolitan Melbourne is now 52.9, which is ever so close to the average case number needed to take the ‘second step’ out of lockdown later this month.

READ MORE Victoria Police Arrested 74 People During The Anti-Lockdown Protest At Queen Victoria Market

Melbourne will move to the ‘second step’ if the daily average case rate is between 30-50 cases over the last 14 days.

Restrictions as we know them now will not change before September 28.

Regional Victoria, meanwhile, moved to the ‘second step’ on Monday. Its 14-day case average now sits at 3.6.

In Melbourne, there are 82 cases of coronavirus with an unknown source, from the period of August 30 to September 12. The one case with an unknown source in regional Victoria was from September 1.

#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 42 new cases reported and 0 lives lost. Our thoughts are with all affected. The 14 day rolling average & number of cases with unknown source are down from yesterday as we move toward COVID Normal.

Info: https://t.co/eTputEZdhs #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/8HC6ZuhECE — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 14, 2020

Melbourne took its first step out of lockdown on Monday, with the introduction of ‘social bubbles’ for singles and an extended curfew time from 9pm to 5am. People can exercise outside for two hours as well, instead of one.

On October 26, subject to the cases and public health advice, Melbourne will move to the ‘third step’. This means no curfew and no restrictions on the reasons for leaving home or distances travelled.

Public gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed outdoors (friends!) and ‘household bubbles’ with one other nominated household will be introduced.

‘Step 4’, the final step of Victoria’s roadmap out of lockdown, is tentatively penciled in for November 23.

Let’s cross that bridge when we get there.