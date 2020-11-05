Victoria today counted zero new cases of COVID-19, marking a whole bloody week without adding to the official tally.

It’s also the first time the state has gone seven consecutive days without confirming a single new case of coronavirus since February.

Forgive me if I sound biased, given I am writing this from Melbourne, but: get the fuck in.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the news this morning, along with the fact Victoria has recorded no further deaths due to the virus since yesterday’s tally.

On top of that, another Donut Day means the state’s 14-day rolling average of new cases now sits at just 1.3.

Another day of double zero. Yesterday there were zero new cases and zero lives lost. The 14 day average is 1.3 and there are 2 cases with an unknown source. More info here and also later today: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/YuOYkv9tlq — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 5, 2020

Huge, huge news.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews flagged that further updates on Melbourne’s remaining lockdown restrictions could arrive on Sunday.

“It will all be based on data tomorrow, the day after,” Andrews said. “And we’ve always done this, we’ve always looked at the most contemporary data.”

Given the latest data suggests Victoria is prevailing in its dire battle against the pandemic, you can expect the state to be glued to Sunday’s press conference when it rolls around.