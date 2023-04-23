A Melbourne-based chef has taken out the title of Australia’s best pizza at the World Pizza Championship in Italy.

The annual global competition has been running since 1991 and ranks the best of the best to determine who makes the greatest pizza in the world.

This year’s event showcased more than 700 participants from 52 countries all battling it out for the title of the world’s best pizza.

Melbourne’s own Johnny di Francesco came out on top when it came to the Australian contestants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Di Francesco (@johnny.di.francesco)

Johnny, who is the founder of the restaurant chain 400 Gradi was ranked the highest Australian chef in the Triathlon, Pizza Napoletana STG, Gluten-Free Pizza & Pizza in Pala (Paddle Pizza) sections of the comp.

The award-winning chef has followed his passion for Italian cuisine since his first job working in a pizzeria after school at just 12-years-old.

Since he launched his restaurant in 2008, 400 Gradi has expanded across Melbourne and Adelaide and has even gone international, reaching the US.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Di Francesco (@johnny.di.francesco)

While he did not claim the overall top spot in his categories, Johnny was admitted to the Hall of Fame for the championship which is a bloody impressive feat.

Sicily pizza chef Criminisi Giuseppe claimed the top spot in the classic pizza category, while Campania’s Vincenzo Mansi took home best napoletana pizza STG and Tuscany’s Clemente Valentino won best pan pizza.

Antonio Di Tella another Tuscany native was crowned best roman pizza, while Veneto’s Domenico Vassallo took home the crown when it came to the gluten-free category.

Further title winners include Daniele Pasini from Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region who won the larger pizza contest, Spain’s Francis Tolu Botella who took home first place in freestyle and Andrea Bandinelli who was named the world’s fastest pizza maker.

It was the 30th edition of the World Pizza Championship, with the prestigious three-day comp being held last week from Tuesday to Thursday in Italy.

If you want to get your greasy hands on Australia’s best pizza head to 400 Gradi, maybe you’ll even get to see the man himself.