Do you have plans for dinner? Not anymore because it’s World Pizza Day (a real thing) and it’s our civil duty to order and shovel a delicious hot slice into our gullets. If Domino’s wasn’t already high on your list of choices for an indulgent feed then the fact it’s donating cash from every pizza sold today to charity might tip ’em over the line.

The dough wheel dealers kicked off the second annual Domino’s For Good Day on Thursday to celebrate international pizzy day. They will be pooling a slice of profits from every value max, traditional and premium pizza sold to its Give For Good charity.

That cash will then be donated directly to major charity partners including Lifeline, The Smith Family and Rural Aid to help Aussies in need through disaster relief, mental health initiatives, support for disadvantaged youth and more.

Last year Domino’s managed to raise $133,000 for charity, which is a hell of a lot of cheesy, doughy deliciousness when you sit and think about it for a moment. The pizza proprietors are looking to beat that donation amount this year and crack the $150k mark.

“All year round, our stores take pride in supporting the local people, and communities, in which they operate – whether it be a pizza donation to those in ‘knead’ of a hot meal, hosting a ‘Doughraiser’ to raise some much-needed funds for a local cause, or team members donating their time and skills to assist those doing it tough,” Domino’s CEO David Burness said in a pun-heavy release.

Pizza is funny because that line between “I’m satisfied” to “I hate myself” is one slice. — Eric Hoke (@erichoke) February 8, 2023

So if you’ve got a particular hankering for a chewy, cheesy piping hot slice of pizza smothered in pepperoni, anchovies, mushroom, capsicum, ham, cabanossi, pineapple, artichokes or whatever the heck else you love on perfectly-baked dough discs, today’s the perfect day to chase that craving and do a bit of good for others in the process.