Bachie’s Locky Gilbert & Irena Srbinovska Dropped A Super Sweet Vid Announcing Their Pregnancy

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses pregnancy loss.

The Bachelor Australia 2020’s Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovksa have announced they’re expecting their first child and I’m just so bloody chuffed for them.

The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday with a joint post revealing the news, with Irena expressing that “2023 has been a year of surprises”.

“Now Locky and I are thrilled to share the biggest surprise of our lives — anticipating a new member in our family,” she wrote, noting their bub is “due early 2024”.

“As we revel in our happiness we’re deeply sensitive to those who face the trials of infertility or have suffered loss.”

Irena, 33, added: “Having navigated the rollercoaster of emotions ourselves, we extend our hands and hearts to those on a similar path. In the midst of life’s storms, may you find your rainbow soon.”

A stunning video of the couple loved-up on the beach accompanied the pregnancy announcement, in which a glowing Irena showed off her baby bump.

I’m not crying, you are!

The exciting news comes after Locky and Irena — who tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in March — opened up about suffering their second miscarriage.

“We’ve been trying to get pregnant and try to start our family and we were absolutely over the moon when we found out we were pregnant last month,” Irena told 7Life in July.

“Unfortunately, a week later we suffered a miscarriage, and… it was emotional, hard and obviously heartbreaking.”

In a subsequent appearance on The Morning Show, the nurse further spoke about the “devastating” loss.

“We had one a few years ago quite early in our relationship and you know since we got married we’ve been trying to start a family and it’s been slow and not going to plan but we are just like any other couple with their struggles,” she confessed.

“It’s obviously devastating. And yeah, we have been leaning on each other a lot and supporting each other, which has been really good.”

She continued: “I’m at the point now where I’m like, I’m hopeful that eventually we’ll have our family.”

And it seems it’s finally happening for them!

Congrats Locky and Irena!