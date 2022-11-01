Five lions briefly escaped Sydney’s Taronga Zoo this morning, triggering alarms.

Locals who live around the zoo reported that a Code One was sounded at about 7:30am. One called 2GB radio and said they heard loud alarms and directions for all staff except lionkeepers to “go to safe havens”.

“There are alarms going off and all the workers are locked down in a room somewhere,” a caller told 2GB’s Ben Fordham.

Aerial footage showed police on site and zoo staff inside the lion enclosure and around a boundary fence that goes down to the water’s edge in Mosman.

#BREAKING | Taronga Zoo Sydney has confirmed 5 lions were on the loose this morning, but are now all back in their enclosure. — Ben Fordham Live (@BenFordhamLive) November 1, 2022

Taronga Zoo confirmed the incident at 8.49am in a statement. They said an emergency situation occurred and five lions were spotted outside their enclosure, but didn’t say how they got out.

“All persons on site were moved to safe zones and there are no injuries to guests or staff,” the statement read.

“All animals are now in their exhibit where they are being closely monitored.

“The Zoo will be open as normal today. Further details will be provided when possible.”

More to come.