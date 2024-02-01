NSW Ambulance Has Apologised After A Photo Of A Shark Bite Victim’s Wound Was Leaked Online

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses graphic content.

NSW Ambulance has apologised after its staff member leaked a sensitive image of a woman’s injury from a shark attack in Sydney.

Lauren O’Neill was attacked by a what is believed to be a bull shark on Monday night after she went swimming near a private wharf in Elizabeth Bay, Sydney Harbour — just metres from her apartment.

Her neighbours and witnesses were able to pull her from the water and stem the flow of blood from her wound until paramedics arrived. She was then rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital for emergency surgery to save her leg.

However, while she was in hospital, a graphic image of her bloody wound taken from the emergency room was leaked online — triggering an investigation by both NSW Police and the hospital.

NSW Ambulance released a statement on Thursday apologising for a breach in O’Neill’s medical privacy, stating that it believes a staff member was responsible.

“NSW Ambulance sincerely apologises to Ms O’Neill for the breach of her privacy and the additional distress it has caused her and her loved ones at this most difficult time,” a spokesman said, per 9News.

“We spoke with Ms O’Neill’s family this afternoon and informed them that we believe a NSW Ambulance staff member was responsible for the breach of her privacy.

“NSW Ambulance takes its patient privacy obligations very seriously and is continuing to investigate this breach to determine the full details of the incident.”

Lauren O'Neill was attack by a shark in Sydney Harbour.

While O’Neill is yet to publicly comment on the photo leak, she has shared her gratitude for those that saved her life.

“She wishes to thank her heroic and very kind neighbours for the critical assistance they provided her,” a statement released through St Vincent’s Health Australia read.

“Lauren is also immensely grateful to the NSW Ambulance paramedics and Kings Cross Police for their swift and caring actions at the scene.

“She would also like to thank the public for their outpouring of support and kindness, and as she turns to focusing on her recovery, asks that her privacy, and that of her family’s be respected.”

O’Neill is no longer in the Intensive Unit but will continue her recovery at the hospital.

Image: Sydney Morning Herald / Wolter Peters, Facebook