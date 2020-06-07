A surfer has died after a shark attack near Kingscliff in Northern NSW, with beaches in the area set to be closed for the next 24 hours.

Per ABC News reports, eyewitnesses say that a 3-metre shark attacked a surfer shortly after 10am at Salt Beach, south of the popular tourist town.

There are conflicting reports from Surf Life Saving NSW and local media about the age of the victim, but it appears he was a man from Queensland, aged between 50 and 60.

Several other surfers came to the man’s assistance following the shark attack and brought the him to shore to receive first aid for “serious injuries” to his left leg.

Sadly, the man could not be saved, and died at the scene.

Beaches between Kingscliff and Cabarita will remain closed for the next 24 hours following today’s deadly shark attack.

Surf Life Savers are patrolling the beach and drones are in the air to scan for shark activity and ensure that nobody else is in the water.

Image: Getty Images / Tony Feder