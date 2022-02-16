A number of Randwick beaches are closed for 24 hours after Sydney’s first fatal shark attack since 1963.

The attack took place at Little Bay in Sydney’s Eastern suburbs on Wednesday afternoon.

According to NSW Ambulance inspector Lucky Phrachanh, the swimmer suffered “catastrophic injuries” in the attack.

“Unfortunately, this person had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene,” he said, as per the ABC.

NSW Police said in a statement that human remains were found in the water. Police are now preparing a report for the coroner.

Kris Linto told Nine News he witnessed the attack. He thought it was a great white shark and claimed it was 4.5 metres long.

“The shark came and attacked them vertically,” he said.

“We heard a yell and turned around. It looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash.

“Then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere.”

Now the Randwick Council has closed all of its beaches for 24 hours. That includes Little Bay, Coogee, La Perouse, Malabar, Maroubra and Clovelly.

Randwick beaches including Little Bay, Malabar, Maroubra, Coogee, Clovelly and La Perouse will be closed for 24 hours following a fatal shark attack near Little Bay today. Council Lifeguards will patrol beaches over the next 24 hours looking for any further sightings of sharks. pic.twitter.com/0FFNwGCgwe — Randwick Council (@RandwickCouncil) February 16, 2022

Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker released a statement about the attack.

“The coast is our community’s backyard. Little Bay is normally such a calm, beautiful place enjoyed by families,” he said.

“To lose someone to a shark attack like this is chilling. We are all in shock.

“Our entire community’s hearts go out to the family of the victim.”

It was the first shark attack in the city since a person was killed by a shark at Middle Harbour’s Sugarloaf Bay in 1963.

Back in June of 2020, a surfer was killed after a shark attack near Kingscliff in Northern NSW.

Australia’s last fatal attack was in November last year when a swimmer was killed in Fremantle, Western Australia.