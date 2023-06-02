Labor Is Backtracking On Promises To Protect LGBTQIA+ Ppl & Remind Me Why Albo Marched At Pride

Labor has released the draft changes to the party’s 2023 National Platform and (not so) shockingly, a whole smorgasbord of commitments to LGBTQIA+ Australians have been nixed.

Yep, you read that right. Despite the fact that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (and his predecessor Bill Shorten) have attempted to move Labor towards progressive commitments for LGBTQIA+ people, shit’s now going backwards. Remind me why Albo marched at Pride again?

In the draft changes for the party’s National Platform — an outline of the party’s priorities and commitments moving forward — Labor has either changed or completely removed incredibly specific sections concerning the health and wellbeing of queer people in this country.

Before we get into the specifics, let me just remind you that these draft changes are happening at a time when neo-Nazis and TERFs are teaming up on the streets of Melbourne, mobs of Christian Lives Matter protestors are attacking queer people and drag queens are being met with violent threats.

You know what actually, this does seem like the perfect time to strip queer people of their protections! In fact, I’ve always thought some of the most vulnerable people in this country could do with a little less! That’s what I imagine Labor heads sound like in their important meetings.

Let’s jump into the changes.

Labor no longer specifies it is against discrimination

If you can’t beat the homophobes and transphobes out of this country, join them!

Here’s what the ALP National Platform read in 2021:

Labor will work closely with LGBTIQ Australians and advocates to develop policy that will strengthen laws and expand initiatives against discrimination, vilification and harassment on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or sex characteristics.

Now have a look at the proposed changes in the 2023 draft:

Labor will work closely with LGBTIQ+ Australians and advocates to develop policy that meets the specific needs of the community to ensure equality with broader Australian society.

Sure, it’s still something, but the lack of specificity is an unnecessary change that leaves out so much detail. It’s evidence that queer people are not a priority to the Labor party — which is only concerned with getting the bare minimum achieved for the community.

“This clause is so generic and so bland, as to be almost meaningless,” wrote LGBTQIA+ advocate and activist Alastair Lawrie in a blog post.

Labor has kept its protections for religious people… twice

People of faith have been vilified for years in this country, especially when they identify outside of the majority “big-bad”, Christianity.

Unfortunately, people of faith are also the same people who spearhead anti-queer movements and protests. So it kinda sucks that Labor would specify protections for them (TWICE) and not queer people.

“What makes this axing even worse is that, just two pages later, under the heading ‘Freedom of thought, conscience and religion’, the 2023 draft Platform actually retains its previous commitment from the 2021 Platform for Commonwealth religious vilification laws,” wrote Lawrie.

“But the pièce de résistance of this shameful situation is that the draft Platform actually repeats the promise of religious vilification laws on the following page for a second time.

“So, the draft 2023 ALP Platform axes support for LGBTIQ vilification protections, at a time when we need them more than ever, while promising it to people of faith. Twice.”

I have no words.

Affordability of trans health care is no longer a priority

Okay, I do have words: what the fuck?

In the 2023 draft Platform, Labor has, for some reason, removed the specification that it would strive to see gender-affirming care for trans people become affordable. Why on Earth would you remove such a thing?

What was once a promise to achieve “fair, equal and affordable health care services” has now become a promise to “work to support their agency in health decisions.”

How about giving trans people agency AND affordability? Or is that too much?

Labor has completely removed detailed support for intersex people

This part confused me the most.

Here are all the specifications from the 2021 Platform:

Support intersex-led organisations to provide support to intersex persons and their families, and advocate on intersex issues. Labor will recognise the bodily integrity of intersex persons, prohibiting modifications to the sex characteristics of people with innate variations of sex characteristics performed for social or cultural reasons, and ensuring respect for intersex persons right not to undergo sex normalisation treatment.

And here’s what it is now:

[Blank space].

I see they really wanted to expand on more topics and really broaden their support for intersex people in this country. Go Labor!

But in all seriousness, why would you remove the promise to protect people and not even include a single line in the space where once were incredibly detailed specifications?

“I am perturbed by the thought process that must have gone into the decision to cut support for things like LGBTIQ vilification protections, at a time of growing threats of violent extremism against our community,” wrote Lawrie.

I just have one thing to ask Albanese after all of this fuckery:

Let’s hope this draft has a few amendments before it becomes official. Clock’s ticking, Labor.

If you wanna read the full 2023 draft National Platform, you can do so HERE.

