Yas Queen: Anthony Albanese’s Officially Become The 1st Aussie PM To Walk The Mardi Gras Parade

Anthony Albanese is the first Australian prime minister to walk in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade for WorldPride, and we love to fucking see it.

Albanese walked Oxford Street alongside NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, however he was sadly wearing a blue short sleeved shirt and not a sparkly pink thong — but I guess beggars can’t be choosers.

Speaking to the ABC during the event, Albo said that it’s “unfortunate” that he’s the first prime minister to march. That being said, Malcolm Turnbull did attend the event while prime minister, but didn’t march.

“It’s unfortunate that I am the first, but this is a celebration of modern Australia … a diverse and inclusive Australia,” Albanese said.

“We need to be a country that respects everyone for who they are.”

This was the 35th Mardi Gras that Albanese has marched in, the first being in 1983. What a king.

Albanese also paid tribute to the 78ers, the protesters who started the first march 45 years ago and were thrown in jail.

“I’ll be just going along and celebrating the victories of the past but also making sure that we commemorate the people – the 78ers, who campaigned so strongly – and all those who’ve come,” Albanese said at a media conference on Saturday morning.

“This has been quite a journey. And it’s also a great event. Pride is something that we should be proud of, that Australia is moving towards a more and more equal community where everyone is respected, no matter who they love.”

Both NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton were notably absent from the protest, likely clutching their pearls behind locked doors because they can’t stand the idea of progress.

12,000 people marched at this year’s Mardi Gras, along with 200 floats. The parade is just one of many events that are part of Sydney’s first ever WorldPride, including an incredible opening ceremony that took place last night.