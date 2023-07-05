A Judge Lost His Shit In Court At The Prosecutor Of The Cop Who Tasered 95 Y.O. Clare Nowland

A NSW magistrate has absolutely torn the state prosecutor a new one after NSW police officer Kristian White was charged with tasering 95-year-old dementia patient Clare Nowland.

White, 33, appeared via a video link in Cooma Local Court on Wednesday.

Police claim the great-grandmother, who weighed just 43 kilograms, was using her walking frame to slowly approach the officers with a knife in her hand.

A female officer accompanying White allegedly offered to “take it off her”, but White allegedly responded “bugger it” and discharged his taser at her chest. She died days later.

Kristian White was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault.

Magistrate Roger Clisdell was not happy about White appearing online instead of in person without his prior knowledge, and absolutely blasted the prosecution’s decision to allow it.

“Who runs this court, Ms Stuart? You? Or me?” he said to crown prosecutor Sally Stuart, reportedly in a raised voice per news.com.au.

Clisdell expressed his “absolute disgust” that White was allowed to appear virtually without his knowledge, because now “dumbo here sitting on the bench just has to suck it up.”

OH MY GOD.

Judge Clisdell didn’t stop there though, and continued on his rant by pointing out that the court had hired a bunch of security guards specifically for White’s appearance, “at great expense”.

When Stuart then suggested Clisdell impose a bail condition which will make him appear in court (he’s currently out there vibing in the community), Clisdell was, uh, less than impressed.

“You excused him today, so why should I put him at your beck and call, not mine?” he challenged.

After that, Stuart admitted police should have imposed bail conditions on White given he was charged with such a serious offense, but they didn’t.

White ended up getting through the court appearance without any conditions, and won’t have to appear physically in court next time, either.

Kristian White will return to court in September.

In the meantime, he’s been suspended with *full* pay from the police force. Fkn lovely.