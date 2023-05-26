Aussies Question NSW Police After They Say Tasered 95Y.O. Great-Grandmother Died ‘Peacefully’

CONTENT WARNING: This article features content that may be distressing to some viewers

Australians have questioned the NSW Police Force after they say that Clare Nowland — the 95-year-old who was tasered twice by Senior Constable Kristian White — died “peacefully.”

On Wednesday night, NSW Police Force confirmed the death of Nowland after they announced that White would be formally charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

“It is with great sadness we confirm the passing of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in Cooma tonight (Wednesday, 24 May 2023),” NSW Police Force wrote on their official Facebook page.

“Mrs Nowland passed away peacefully in hospital just after 7 pm this evening, surrounded by family and loved ones who have requested privacy during this sad and difficult time.”

Although NSW Police expressed their condolences to Nowland and her family, Aussies have called out the post as it claimed the grandmother “passed away peacefully”, despite her being put in that predicament allegedly due to the police officer’s actions.

The comments on the FB post are disabled but folks have shared their distress via the shares feature, which allows users to add a comment to the shared post.

One user wrote: “What’s peaceful about being tasered and smashing your head on the floor?”

Another person wrote: “This was the 95 who was tased [sic] How did she die peacefully?”

Outrage also poured out to Twitter.

It is alleged that Nowland suffered a fractured skull after she fell after being tasered by White at Yallambee Lodge nursing home. She also allegedly had holes burned into her chest from the taser.

Nowland — who was suffering from dementia, weighed 43 kg and was 5’2″ — was allegedly holding a knife when she shuffled towards the police with her walker before she was tasered.

Police allege that before Nowland was tasered by White, he said, “No, bugger it”, after another police officer allegedly said, “I can take it [the knife] of her.”

As mentioned earlier, White has been formally charged, but he is still on suspension with pay.

White is expected at a Local Cooma Court on July 5.