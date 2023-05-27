The Family Of The 95Y.O. Tasered By NSW Police Have Broken Their Silence Following Her Death

CONTENT WARNING: This article features content that may be distressing to some readers

The family of the 95-year-old great-grandmother, Clare Nowland, who was tasered by NSW Police and passed away shortly after, have spoken out about the horrifying ordeal.

“You don’t think you’re going to wake up to your grandmother being tasered,” said granddaughter Kylie Paske in an interview with 7News on Friday evening.

“The circumstances she’s passed away in are unfathomable.”

“I think we’re all shocked still … Nana had a heart bigger than anyone,” Kylie continued, before affirming that her grandmother “had love for everybody, she cared for all walks of life, she didn’t judge”.

“I‘m sure investigators and what not will get answers — because we’ve all got questions,” she finished.

The situation is still being investigated so the Nowland family were understandably cautious not to comment on the specifics surrounding the case.

Earlier in the week, NSW Premier Chris Minns offered the state’s support, saying that “anything the NSW government can do for the family of Clare Nowland, we will do.”

Following the incident, the case has been the subject of much anger from the general public.

After Clare passed away on Thursday, the NSW Police claimed she had “died peacefully” via a statement to social media.

The comments on the FB post were swiftly disabled but folks shared their distress via the shares feature, which allowed users to add a comment to the shared post.

One user wrote: “What’s peaceful about being tasered and smashing your head on the floor?”

Another person wrote: “This was the 95 who was tased [sic] How did she die peacefully?”

Senior Constable Kristian White has been formally charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault, but is still on suspension with pay.

He is expected to face a Local Cooma Court on July 5.

More to come.