Chris Minns Has Backed NSW Police After Claims They Covered Up Clare Nowland’s Cause Of Death

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb has rejected allegations of a “cover-up” over the alleged tasering of 95-year-old Clare Nowland, and NSW Premier Chris Minns has her back.

Nowland, the great-grandmother who had dementia, died in hospital a week after she was allegedly tasered by police at Yallambee Lodge nursing home in Cooma last month.

In the moments before she was allegedly tasered, Nowland — who weighed 43kg and was 5 feet and 2 inches tall — was allegedly holding a knife when she shuffled towards the police with her walker.

Per the ABC, NSW Police issued a media release — approved by Webb — hours after the incident, which didn’t include the word “taser”.

However, documents obtained by the Guardian and the Australian Associated Press under freedom of information laws reveal the word “taser”, as well as other key details, were included in the draft media release — but they were later removed.

“Police and paramedics attempted to speak to the woman; however, all instructions were ignored,” it said.

“When she stood up and moved towards officers, a taser was deployed by a constable.”

On Wednesday, Webb told 2GB’s Chris O’Keefe that the word “taser” was omitted from the final press release in accordance with police process.

“There is no cover-up and we followed the process to inform that family, conduct the investigation impartially, thoroughly and not taint evidence, [and] get witness accounts before [family members] hear things on the media,” she said.

Premier Chris Minns made it clear during an interview with Today on Thursday morning that he would be standing behind NSW Police in this matter, saying he was sure they took it “very seriously from the beginning.”

“There was a critical incident report immediately and eventually NSW Police charged a serving NSW police officer with very serious crimes,” he said.

“So, the context of the suggestions around a cover-up need to be seen in the full context of the inquiry.”

On Wednesday afternoon, NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley told parliament she hadn’t “heard about the information” when asked about the draft release which seemingly removed words.

She clarified her comments at the end of question time.

“I would like to add to my earlier answer,” she said.

“For the benefit of the house, I’d just like to make it very clear that it was the first I’d heard of an earlier more detailed draft.”

Catley also read out a statement she’d received from NSW Police.

“The determination of the content and timing of information released to media on the 17th of May 2023 was made in consideration of Mrs Nowland’s extended family,” she said.

But members of the opposition disagreed with Catley’s stance.

“How on earth could she have not known about the story that hit the papers this morning, that there had been a cover-up of the tasering incident down in Cooma?” Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said.

“That really questions her competence, the competence of her team and her fitness and ability to remain as police minister.”

Shadow Attorney General Alister Henskens also alleged there had been a “cover-up”.

Minns said Catley “retains my confidence in this very demanding and difficult but very important role”.

Senior Constable Kristian White, who allegedly tasered Clare Nowland, has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

White has been suspended with pay as investigations continue.

