Move over pineapple, because fucking KIWIFRUIT is the latest food that should absolutely not go anywhere near pizza, ever.

Yes.

People in Denmark are putting kiwifruit on pizza, and the internet absolutely fucking hates it.

A tourist shared the wretched image on Reddit, calling it “an unholy abomination,” which I think is putting it lightly.

The disgusting combination features 27 pieces of kiwifruit, which is far more than the 0 pieces that are socially acceptable.

27 pieces of pepperoni? Good.

27 pieces of Cabanossi? Also fine.

27 pieces of kiwifruit? Put it, and yourself, in the bin.

The glorious Italian food has blessed our planet and our unworthy tastebuds for over 130 years, when Raffaele Esposito from Naples allegedly invented the dish we now binge-eat in front of the TV every Friday night. In other words, it’s really fucking old.

If Raffa wanted to chuck some kiwifruit on there, he would’ve. But he didn’t.

I know we are constantly inventing new types of pizza, like the Mexitalian taco-pizza, but we already know those flavour combinations work.

It’s 2020, stop putting gross shit on pizza.

Say it with me, bananas do not belong on pizza. Canned spaghetti does not belong on pizza. Grapes do not belong on pizza.

Stop it.

Leave pizza alone.