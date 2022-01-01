To many people Machine Gun Kelly is a rapper, singer, actor and the boyfriend of Megan Fox. But to the contestants on the popular television quiz show Jeopardy, he’s sadly just another no-name dude with bleach blonde hair.

During the recent broadcast, quizmaster Ken Jennings read the following from his cue card while an image of the musical artist was shown on the screen behind him.

“The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to M.G.K.”

I wonder what it could possibly be? Mangoes, Grapes, Kiwifruit perhaps?

The prompt was followed by a few seconds of deafening silence before the hosts chimed in again accusing the contestants of being “not fans of Machine Gun Kelly … apparently”.

Ouch! I hope MGK never sees this clip or he might not be saying ‘I think I’m OKAY’ for long.

The category featuring MGK was called “musical 3-INITIALers” (meaning – musicians who use an acronym with three letters as a placeholder for their name) and was worth $800 as per the Daily Mail.

Fans of MGK who definitely do know he exists were quick to jump to the artists’ defence on Twitter while venting their collective frustrations.

So @machinegunkelly was a jeopardy answer today and NO ONE GOT IT! ???? #EST #MGK — Abby ???????????? (@umm_sheawhat) December 27, 2021

One user suggested that all the contestants, including reigning champion Amy Schneider should all lose the game due to their incredibly stunted pop culture knowledge.

Shame on these @Jeopardy contestants for not knowing #MGK ! They should all lose. #jeopardy — Tracy Boyer (@auntT125) December 27, 2021

Another user raised a point that many readers could probably empathise with, especially if they grew up watching the Transformers movie series.

To be fair, I had never seen a picture of MGK until he got with Megan Fox. #Jeopardy — Lindsay “Ashley” Wilcox (@lndsyloves) December 28, 2021

Despite his relative anonymity within certain game shows, Machine Gun Kelly is about to have a massive 2022 that involves his work being widely consumed across the globe. A fact that will be a surprise to many Jeopardy contestants.

The artist is currently promoting several films including The Last Son and Midnight in the Switchgrass, the second of which was where he met Megan Fox. He is also working on his next studio album Born with Horns.