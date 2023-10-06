Jason Derulo Is Being Sued For Allegedly Expecting Sex From An Aspiring Singer He Signed To His Label

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

A sexual harassment lawsuit has been filed against Jason Derulo, by an aspiring artist who claims the R&B singer gave her a record deal with the intention to have sexual relations with her.

Emaza Gibson told NBC News that the record deal began as a dream offer for the aspiring singer, but it quickly turned into something more sinister with allegations of aggressive behaviour, unwanted invitations, fears for her safety and implications that she’d have to have sex with him to advance her career.

“I have anxiety; I’m traumatised,” she told the publication.

“I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”

Gibson alleges in the suit obtained by Page Six that Derulo made unwanted sexual advances towards her once they began working together professionally.

The aspiring musician alleged that the “Wiggle” singer would regularly invite her out for drinks and dinner but Gibson would decline in order to “keep their relationship professional.”

Gibson then claimed that since she would decline going out for drinks, Derulo would bring booze to their studio sessions.

The suit alleges that in September of 2021 she was given “inappropriately large amounts of alcohol” during a recording session with the R&B star.

“I told him that I wasn’t a drinker … so it’s like, you know, you’re not listening to that the first time I tell you, and you’re still pushing on me,” Gibson told NBC News.

“It’s, like, pressure at this point.”

It’s alleged in the suit that Derulo was making an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success,” after telling Gibson that she may have to partake in “goat skin and fish scales,” which she read pertains to a sex ritual involving cocaine.

There were also instances pertaining to Derulo’s alleged “aggressive behaviour” with the suit citing an incident November 2021 when Gibson was introduced to a woman named Rosa, who she perceived to be an example of how her career could progress if she slept with the R&B superstar.

Court documents claimed that the “Whatcha Say” singer allegedly “lost control and began aggressively hitting his arm rests” when Gibson told his manager, Frank Harris, about her meeting Rosa.

Gibson told NBC News that she was left shaken following another alleged outburst from Derulo when she arrived late to a recording session at his home.

“I had to step back … my hand just clutched my chest, because I was, like, I’ve, I’ve never been approached this way by anybody,” she told the publication, after claiming that Derulo had allegedly “charged” at her when she arrived to his home.

Gibson’s record deal with Derulo was allegedly terminated following that incident on September 6, 2022.

“I’m just trying to fight for what’s right, because what was done to me was not OK,” the up-and-coming singer told NBC News

“And I wouldn’t want anybody else to go through what I went through. They wasted my time. They promised me things. ‘Forget the contract.’ That’s what I was told. But if I wasn’t going to do, if I wasn’t doing my part according to this contract, I would be in trouble. I would be held accountable.”

Gibson, who is also suing for intimidation, illegal retaliatory termination and breach of contract, is being represented by Rob Zambrano, who is the same attorney behind Lizzo‘s own sexual harassment lawsuit.

Jason Derulo is currently appearing as a judge on The Voice Australia.